Astronomically Eid Al Fitr To Begin On April 10: Qatar Calendar House

Doha, Qatar: According to accurate astronomical calculations carried out by professionals, the first day of the month of Shawwal and the first day of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr of this year will be on Wednesday, April 10, according to a statement of Qatar Calendar House and the Kuwaiti Al-Ojairi Scientific Center.

The crescent of the month of Shawwal will be born on Monday evening, corresponding to April 8, 2024, (the Crescent sighting day), at 9:22 pm, Doha local time and Kuwait time (6:22 pm. GMT), the statement reads.

Based on astronomical calculations the sighting of Shawwal crescent will be impossible on the evening of sighting day whether in the State of Qatar or in the Islamic and Arab countries because the crescent will not have been born at sunset on this day.

Qatar Calendar House underlined that the time for Eid Al-Fitr prayer will be on Wednesday April 10 at 5:32 am based on Doha local time.

Also, the decision of the crescent sighting confirmation based on the Islamic Sharia will be fully under the discretion of the Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

Qatar Calendar House and the Kuwaiti Al-Ojairi Scientific Center are among the most ancient centers in the region specialized in astronomy and space.