Israeli Extremist Settler Kidnap Palestinian Youth West Of Bethlehem.

An Israeli extremist settler today morning kidnapped a Palestinian youth from the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem.
Rami Hamamra, the director of the Housan Village Council, said that a colonist from the illegal colonial outpost of Sidi Boa kidnapped Basil Abdel Wahab Hamamra, 17, while he was herding sheep in the Al-Sharafa area in the village.
Yesterday, a group of Israeli colonists, heavily guarded by occupation army, raided the village using tractors and embarked on carrying out proactive actions against villagers.
