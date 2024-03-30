Israeli Extremist Settler Kidnap Palestinian Youth West Of Bethlehem.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem / PNN /

An Israeli extremist settler today morning kidnapped a Palestinian youth from the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem.

Rami Hamamra, the director of the Housan Village Council, said that a colonist from the illegal colonial outpost of Sidi Boa kidnapped Basil Abdel Wahab Hamamra, 17, while he was herding sheep in the Al-Sharafa area in the village.

Yesterday, a group of Israeli colonists, heavily guarded by occupation army, raided the village using tractors and embarked on carrying out proactive actions against villagers.