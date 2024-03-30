US Red Flags India's Import Regime For IT Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 30 (KNN)

The United States has expressed reservations about India's import policies concerning certain information and communications technology (ICT) products, notably laptops and tablets.

This comes after India imposed restrictions requiring importers to obtain authorisation for inbound shipments of such goods.

The recently released 2024 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers by the U.S. highlights American exporters' concerns about the lack of prior stakeholder consultations on these issues.



It criticises India's application of quantitative restrictions as "opaque and unpredictable," hindering market access.

The U.S. is addressing these concerns through various channels, including raising the issue at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and engaging with Indian authorities via the Trade Policy Forum (TPF).



It continues advocating for greater access to the Indian dairy market and a comprehensive government procurement policy.

Intellectual property rights, insurance market policies favouring domestic suppliers, and internet services content regulation transparency are other key issues mentioned in the report.



The U.S. encourages India to adopt an "open skies" satellite policy for foreign service providers.

The report underscores addressing trade barriers to facilitate smoother U.S.-India trade relations.



Recent adjustments allowing "authorised" IT hardware imports indicate India's willingness to balance industry and domestic interests.

The U.S. Trade Representative remains committed to identifying and mitigating export barriers, ensuring a level playing field for American businesses in key markets like India.

(KNN Bureau)