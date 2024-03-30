NSE Revises Lot Size For 75 SME Stocks, 216 Remain Unchanged

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 30 (KNN)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced changes to the lot size for stocks listed on its SME platform.



After a bi-annual review, the exchange has reduced the lot size for 75 actively traded small and medium enterprise (SME) stocks, effective

April 29, 2024.

Among the companies that will see a decrease in lot size are Agni Green Power, Atmastco, Basilic Fly Studio, Cellecor Gadgets, Docmode Health Tech, Digikore Studios, Fonebox Retail, Jet Knitwears, Madhusudan Masala, Mono Pharmacare, Sungarner Energies, Srivari Spices, Thaai Casting, and Viviana Power Tech.

The lot size will remain unchanged for 216 SME stocks, including Baweja Studios, Net Avenue Technologies, Varanium Cloud, Crop Life Science, C P S Shapers, Drone Destination, Electro Force, Global Pet Industries, Gretex Industries, IBL Finance, Master Components, Milton Industries, Pratham EPC Projects, Prolife Industries, Quicktouch Technologies, Sona Machinery, and Wise Travel India.

The NSE has established standardised lot sizes for initial public offerings (IPOs) launching on the Emerge platform, as well as for SME stocks trading in the secondary market.



The exchange conducts these reviews periodically to ensure appropriate liquidity and trading volumes.

(KNN Bureau)