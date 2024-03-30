ABB Robotics Teams With Innovative Tech Start-Up To Deliver Sustainable And Affordable Housing Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) ABB Robotics is collaborating with UK-based tech start-up Automated Architecture, or AUAR , to advance the use of robotic micro-factories to build affordable, sustainable low energy timber homes.

AUAR's transformative approach to integrating robotic automation into the building process will tackle skills shortages, boost sustainability, and improve health and safety by deploying robots in a global network of local micro-factories.

These micro-factories will construct energy-efficient, affordable buildings from sheet timber. AUAR reports today that it has completed a £2.6 million seed round led by deep-tech and AI fund Miles Ahead, alongside ABB Robotics & Automation Ventures and several other investors.

Craig McDonnell, managing director business line industries, ABB Robotics, says:“The increasing capabilities of robots enabled by vision and AI, coupled with their inherent speed, flexibility and consistency, makes them the ideal solution for meeting the growing need for affordable, high quality, sustainable housing.

“With 95 percent of building firms in our recent market survey describing sustainability as 'important' or 'very important' to their businesses, and 38 percent seeing robots as a way of reducing waste, our collaboration with AUAR opens new possibilities for homebuilders to deliver affordable sustainable homes at scale.”

