Awqaf Honours Winners Of Qur'an Competition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has honoured winners of various categories of the 29th Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohamed Bin Thani Holy Qur'an contest. According to an official statement from Awqaf, a total of 1836 male and female winners were honoured. These included Qataris and residents. The ceremony of honouring the male winners was held at the Grand Mosque where certificates of appreciation and rewards were distributed in the presence of scholars and dignitaries. The female winners received the certificates and rewards at the headquarters of the Women's Memorisation Division at Al Waab.

Sheikh Dr Ahmed Abdul Qadir Al-Farjabi gave a speech during the ceremony, during which he noted that the greatest knowledge that God bestows upon his servants is teaching the Holy Qur'an. He thanked every father, every mother, and every guardian who was keen to urge his children to learn the Holy Qur'an, memorise its verses and contemplate its meanings.

Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque and the headquarters of the Women's Memorisation Division at Al Waab hosted the competition and various accompanying activities.

As part of the competition, various Qur'an learning sessions were held in the presence of reciters and scholars including Abdul Hamid al-Khedar al-Hatmi, Saleh al-Ansari and Abdul Basit Abdullah Abu Al-Azm. The activities were aimed at encouraging memorisation and contemplation of the Qur'an.

