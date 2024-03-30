Explosions At Indonesia Army Ammo Depot: Military

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Jakarta: Multiple explosions rocked a military ammunitions warehouse in Indonesia on Saturday on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta, the army said, with no casualties immediately reported.

The first explosion was heard at around 6 pm (1100 GMT) at a depot used to store expired ammunitions inside a military complex, in West Java near Jakarta.

"At 6:05 pm, smoke was spotted in (a) warehouse ...and there were explosions," Jakarta city military chief Mohamad Hasan said during a televised press conference.

Fire tore through storage facility, and authorities evacuated nearby residents to safer areas, the military commander said.

"We assure you there is no fatality at the moment but we cannot enter the location because there are still minor explosions," he said.