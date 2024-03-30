Thousands Gather For London Pro-Palestinian Rally

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in London on Saturday, in the latest demonstration in the British capital demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and more aid for the war-ravaged territory.

The event, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, began at Russell Square in the city centre before attendees marched to Trafalgar Square for a mid-afternoon rally.

London has seen numerous large-scale pro-Palestinian protests since Israel mounted its military onslaught against Gaza.

Sally Worgan, 65, a retired social worker, had travelled from Gloucestershire in western England to attend.

"I think it's important for the Palestinian people to know that people do support them, that they're not just on their own," she told AFP.

"We will keep marching," Ben Jamal, one of the organisers, told Sky News on Saturday, adding attendees wanted "a permanent ceasefire" and more aid to be delivered to Palestinians in Gaza.

"We already know that 70 percent of the British public according to opinion polls support the demands that we're making."

London's Metropolitan Police said in the build-up to Saturday that it had "a robust policing plan in place", including requiring marchers keep to a pre-approved route and disperse by 5pm (1700 GMT).

"Anyone who fails to comply with the conditions will be dealt with by officers," the force had added on social media.