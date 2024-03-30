Amir Congratulates President-Elect Of Senegal

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Bassirou Diomaye Faye on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Senegal, wishing him success and the Senegalese people further progress and prosperity.

