Amir Discusses Bilateral Ties With Ivory Coast President

Doha, Qatar: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

During the call, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them were discussed, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.