Amir Discusses Bilateral Ties With Ivory Coast President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.
During the call, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them were discussed, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
MENAFN30032024000063011010ID1108039290
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.