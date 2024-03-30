Dutch Hostage Situation In Ede Nightclub Continues, Several People Held By Gunman, Police Probe Terror Angle

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Dutch hostage crisis: A man with weapons and explosives has taken several people hostage in the central Dutch town of Ede. The Netherlands police have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The authorities have evacuated more than 150 homes in the area as a preventive measure in the escalating situation. The police said it was unclear how many people were still being held or if the hostage situation had a terrorist motive.“A hostage situation involving several people is underway in a building in the center of the town of Ede,” police said in a statement on X. \"We see there are many questions about the motive. At this time there is no indication of a terrorist motive,\" police added national newspaper de Telegraaf reported on Saturday that several people were held hostage by a man with weapons and explosives at the Petticoat nightclub in Ede. The police are on the spot with all the protective gear and are planning to send a robot inside the nightclub to take stock of the situation per the local broadcasters, the authorities have canceled trains to and from Ede in light of the hostage situation person arrested

Dutch police have informed that three persons were released from the Petticoat nightclub, where a gunman is holding several people as hostages. While refusing to elaborate on their information, the police revealed that they had taken one person in their custody.“The last hostage has just been released. One person was arrested, we cannot give more information at the moment,” police said in a message on X.

As per the news agency Associated Press (AP), the man walked out of the nightclub and was immediately instructed by the police to kneel on the surface and keep his hands on his head. The police then handcuffed the man and took him away. It is not clear at the moment if the arrested man was a hostage or gunman.

