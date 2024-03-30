Easter 2024: Forgot To Grab An Easter Gift? Check Last-Minute Gift Ideas Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Easter 2024: The joyous Christian festival, Easter, is celebrated to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after his crucifixion on Good Friday, which falls a day after Good Friday, is also called the Easter Sunday or the Resurrection Day. Typically observed on the first Sunday following the full moon after the vernal equinox, Easter will be celebrated on March 31 this year exchange gifts with family and friends as a way to celebrate the happy festival of Easter Easter 2024 just hours away now, it is likely what everyone has already bought their share of gifts for friends and family. However, if you haven't already shopped for an Easter gift, you might want to do it just now are some thoughtful last-minute Easter gift ideas for you to consider:House plants: Plants represent life and what better could you gift on the Resurrection Day. Potted plants, be it a succulent or a pot of spring flowers, make a good Easter gift. You can also make it quirky by choosing a Easter Bunny pot Eggs: The classic easter eggs make a great gifting option for an Easter 2024 gift. Several confectionaries offer chocolate easter eggs for the festival read: 5 delicious recipes to prepare for family and friends this EasterGourmet Chocolates: Who doesn't love chocolates? A box of gourmet chocolates are always handy when looking for a last minute gift option. These are always appreciated during festive occasions home decor: Decorative items such as table tops, Easter bunny wall art, Easter wreaths can come really handy when planning a last-minute gifts. These are easily available on nearby stores and can brighten up homes of your friends fruits basket: A basket filled with seasonal fruits is both healthy and delightful. It's a great way to share the joy of Easter appliances: For practical gifts, consider kitchen appliances like a coffee maker or an induction cooktop read: How to celebrate Easter with your familyRemember, Easter Sunday is a time of celebration, renewal, and sharing love. The best gifts is one that resonate with your loved ones' preferences.



