Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Rally On Sunday. Check Roads To Avoid

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In view of opposition INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' on Sunday, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the six hours of regulated vehicle movement in the city INDIA bloc leaders will attend the rally at Delhi's Ramleela ground tomorrow. The rally is being held to protest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest to the advisory, traffic on the following roads will be regulated or restricted from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday:Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak ChowkVivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla MarketHamdard ChowkJLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri GateRound about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk

Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate

Traffic would be diverted on the following routes from 9 am onwards:

Rajghat ChowkMinto RoadDDU MargMirdard ChowkPaharganj ChowkA-PointDelhi Gate

The traffic advisory also added that traffic regulations and diversion will be reviewed according to requirement on Sunday.

The updated advisory will be issued accordingly Delhi Traffic Police has also requested the commuters to cooperate with them by avoiding or bypassing the roads, if possible. They have also urged the commuters to make maximum use of public transport, especially metro services for Sunday the travelers headed to the ISBT, railway station or airport, the traffic police has advised them to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand the general public and motorists, the advisory has are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, and remain updated through read: INDIA bloc gets nod to hold rally in Delhi on March 31: Who will attend?Leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will be participating in the rally.

(With agency inputs)

