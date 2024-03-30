Goa Police Arrests AIFF Official Deepak Sharma After Women Footballer Allege Physical Assault

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Goa police arrested All India Football Federation executive committee member Deepak Sharma on Saturday for allegedly physically assaulting two female footballers during Indian Women's League-2. After the complaint, Sharma was asked to refrain from football-related activities till conclusion of probe in the case Read: Easter Sunday 2024: Thoughtful Easter messages and wishes to send to loved ones\"AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by Mapusa police under various sections, including causing hurt, using force against women, among others,\" Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh Chodankar told PTI police station inspector Shitakant Naik said that Sharma will remain in custody for the night and will be produce in court on Sunday for remand Read: India must help prevent US-China conflict, says former diplomat GokhaleThe matter received strong response from the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, who had ordered the AIFF to take strict legal action against the accused .

\"The ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about actions taken. The safety and security of players are our utmost priority,” wrote Union Minister Anurag Thakur on X on earlier in the day matter came into limelight after two female footballers from the India Women's League 2 club Khad FC complained against Sharma on Friday. Deepak Sharma is a Himachal Pradesh Football Association's general secretary and deputy chairman of AIFF's competitions committee two female footballers faced assault after they went to their hotel rooms to boil eggs. At that time, Sharma stormed into their rooms and slapped them, reported Times of India President Caetano Fernandes told PTI the association helped the victims to register a complaint against Deepak Sharma at the Mapusa police station.

The victims also alleged that Deepak Sharma used to remain in“inebriated state” and carry alcohol while travelling with women footballers. Moreover, he also drank alcohol in front of the footballers.

MENAFN30032024007365015876ID1108039268