Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Make Break Saina Nehwal's BWF Number One Ranking Record

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the formidable Indian men's doubles duo, have achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing Saina Nehwal's record for the most weeks spent at the number one position in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings by an Indian player. This dynamic pair, renowned for their powerful play, has dominated the rankings for an impressive 10 consecutive weeks.

Their journey to the top has been adorned with numerous triumphs, including notable victories in various BWF tournaments since 2022. Notably, their recent stellar performances at prestigious events like the China Open, Malaysia Open, and India Open propelled them to claim the coveted top spot. Their crowning achievement came with a remarkable win at the French Open, further cementing their status as the leading pair in the men's doubles category.

The BWF ranking system considers a player's or pair's performance in the ten highest-scoring events over the preceding 52 weeks. Currently, Satwiksairaj and Chirag boast an impressive tally of 102,303 points, establishing a significant lead of over 5,000 points ahead of the second-ranked South Korean duo, Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae.

Their ascent to the summit of the BWF rankings echoes their historic achievement last October when they became the first Indian doubles pair to claim the top position following their remarkable victory at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. However, their initial reign at the pinnacle lasted for a brief three weeks.

In the realm of men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth briefly occupied the top spot in April 2018, albeit for only a solitary week. Meanwhile, the legendary Prakash Padukone, who clinched the prestigious All England Open title in 1980, was regarded as a top-ranked player during his illustrious career, although the advent of computerized ranking systems in badminton came much later.

With their exceptional talent and relentless pursuit of excellence, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have etched their names in the annals of Indian badminton history, setting new benchmarks and inspiring future generations of players.

Also Read:

IPL 2024: CSK legend Dhoni spotted riding 'Made-in-India' electric cycle Doodle; video goes viral (WATCH)