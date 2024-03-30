Here's Why Anil Kapoor Is Not On Talking Terms With Brother Boney Kapoor, 'He Got Angry..'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kapoor brothers are at odds as tensions rise over the highly anticipated sequel to the Bollywood hit, 'No Entry' Producer Boney Kapoor recently shed light on the escalating feud revealing that communication has broken down between himself and his elder brother, Anil Kapoor, after Anil's unexpected removal from the sequel's cast. Anil Kapoor finds himself disillusioned and aggrieved by the decision expressing disappointment with his brother and fellow producer, Boney Kapoor. The original film, which boasted a star-studded ensemble including Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, left fans eagerly anticipating the sequel. However, Boney Kapoor disclosed that despite Anil's desire to reprise his role, logistical constraints made it impossible to accommodate him in the sequel.

The sequel's casting features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. Boney Kapoor expressed regret over the premature leak which fueled Anil's frustration and led to a breakdown in communication between the brothers. Despite Boney's intentions to clarify the situation and explain his casting choices, Anil Kapoor remained distant, exacerbating the rift between them.

Defending his casting decisions, Boney Kapoor emphasized the need to inject freshness and relevance into the sequel. With Varun and Arjun's established rapport and Diljit's immense popularity, Boney aimed to resonate with contemporary audiences. However, amidst the professional decisions, familial bonds suffered as Anil's silence spoke volumes about his discontent. As speculation swirls around the sequel's production timeline, set to commence in December 2024 with a grand theatrical release in 2025, the rift between Anil and Boney remains unresolved. With the sequel marking two decades since the original film, emotions are running high, and fans are eager to witness the outcome of this cinematic feud.

Boney Kapoor's upcoming project



Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor shifts his focus to the impending release of his production 'Maidaan' starring Ajay Devgn. Reflecting on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Boney Kapoor expresses relief that the film is finally seeing the light of day after enduring multiple delays. Amidst the chaos, Boney Kapoor remains hopeful for reconciliation with his brother Anil Kapoor, as they navigate the complexities of both their personal and professional lives. 'Maidaan' will be released on April 10.