Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INC Releases List Of 27 Star Campaigners For J&K; See All Names

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian National Congress (INC) announced a list of 27 star campaigners on Saturday (March 30) to spearhead its campaign in Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list includes stalwarts like party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

These leaders are set to rally support for INC candidates across Jammu and Kashmir during the five-phase Lok Sabha elections. The list of star campaigners for the parliamentary polls in the region was formally submitted by INC General Secretary KC Venugopal to the Secretary of the Election Commission of India.

Among the notable figures enlisted are Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Bharatsingh Solanki, Vikar Rasool Wani, and GA Mir, among others.

The list also features Pramod Tewari, Pawan Khera, Ranjeet Ranjan, TS Singh Deo, Imran Pratapgarhi, Raj Babbar, Pirzada Mohd Sayeed, Manoj Yadav, and others. These leaders, designated under Section 77 (1) of the Representation of People Act 1951, will campaign vigorously during the initial phases of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024.

Moreover, as per Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar's announcement, assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are slated to follow soon after the Lok Sabha polls. The Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory are scheduled across five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20, with the vote count scheduled for June 4.

