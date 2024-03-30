Women Footballers Accuse AIFF Official Deepak Sharma Of Assault In Goa Hotel: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Two women footballers from Khad FC, a club based in Himachal Pradesh, have levied serious accusations against Deepak Sharma, an executive committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). During the ongoing Indian Women's League 2 in Goa, the footballers allege that Sharma assaulted them in a hotel room. The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, with the complaint filed with the AIFF on Friday.

"I explained to him that food had finished and that's why I was preparing egg in the room. He was drunk that time. He told me to throw away the eggs. I started crying and came to my room and banged the door. On hearing that, sir rushed to the room and without knocking entered the room. He came and physically assaulted me. My roommate stopped him and then he went away.

"After that her wife, who is also the manager of the club, Nandita came and pressurised us. She told us that we don't have any sanskaar. We have lodged complaint with GFA and AIFF. They came for investigation. They told Sharma to give a written letter saying, we would not be harmed. My age is 21 years. We are being pressurised to take away our complaint."

"Miss Valenka Alemao (head of AIFF women's football committee) also met the girls. She took the girls inside a room where no other person was present. We hope the girls get justice."

According to the footballers, Sharma became irate when they were preparing food and physically attacked them. Sharma, who also serves as the general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association and deputy chairman of the AIFF's competitions committee, is alleged to have been intoxicated during the altercation. The footballers claim he was consuming alcohol in front of them during their journey from Himachal Pradesh to Goa.

One of the footballers, Palak Verma, recounted the incident, stating that Sharma confronted them about cooking eggs late at night and became aggressive. She described Sharma as drunk and recounted feeling intimidated by his behavior. Verma stated that after she explained the situation, Sharma physically assaulted her before leaving the room. She also mentioned feeling pressured by Sharma's wife, who manages the club, to withdraw the complaint.

The incident has prompted action from local authorities, with the Goa Football Association filing a complaint with the Mapusa police station. Both the AIFF and the Goa Football Association are investigating the matter, with hopes that the victims will receive justice. As of now, Deepak Sharma has been summoned for questioning by the police, while the AIFF is yet to issue a response.

