Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Forms Election Manifesto Committee Under Rajnath Singh; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed an election manifesto committee headed by Rajnath Singh as the ruling party seeks to return to power in India for a third straight term. The committee includes Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the convener and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal as the co-convener.

With nearly 97 crore eligible Indian voters participating over six weeks and seven phases from April 19 onwards, the outcome will determine the next government in the world's largest democracy.

In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has introduced the slogan "abki baar 400 paar," signaling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition for a third term. PM Modi has expressed confidence that the BJP will secure 370 seats out of the 543 contested in the Lok Sabha elections.

The 27-member election manifesto committee also includes Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Munda.

