False Promises Turn Into Nightmare For Cousins: 2 Men From Haryana Tortured For Refusing To Join Russian Army

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Two young cousins from Haryana, Mukesh (21) and Sunny (24), recounted a harrowing tale of more than 200 men, predominantly from South Asia, allegedly stuck in camps operated by deceitful immigration agents within a Russian forest bordering Belarus. The startling claim suggests that these agents persuade the men into enlisting in the Russian army.

The cousins themselves fell victim to a fraudulent scheme when they were duped into believing they were bound for employment in a German hotel but ended up in Bangkok.

Their ordeal escalated as they were flown to Belarus and subsequently traversed the border forests into Russia, where these purported immigration agents dangled enticing offers such as Russian work permits, brides, and passports, contingent upon military service.

Mukesh and Sunny detailed the appalling conditions within these camps, alleging starvation, dehydration, and relentless physical and mental abuse by the agents. Upon refusal to participate in the conflict in Ukraine, they faced imprisonment in Moscow for illegal entry.

Assistance from a Moscow-based lawyer helped them in their release, albeit at a hefty cost of Rs 6 lakh, revealing the complicity of Russian immigration agents in the exploitation. The cousins bemoaned their torturous ordeal, recounting instances of burns, ice submersion, and physical assault inflicted upon them.

Despite their escape, concerns loom for their friends, a Pakistani and a Punjabi, who remain stranded in the dire circumstances, highlighted the urgency for their safe repatriation.