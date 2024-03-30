Mitchell Starc's Struggles In IPL 2024: Former Indian All Rounder Irfan Pathan Offers Advice

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The IPL 2024 season hasn't been smooth sailing for Mitchell Starc since Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured him for a staggering Rs 24.75 crore in the auction. Starc's performance has been lackluster, failing to secure any wickets in two matches and conceding 47 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

com%2Fwidgets%22%20charset%3D%22utf-8%22%3E%3C%2Fscript%3E-->

Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan shared his insights, noting that Starc excels when swinging the ball but has yet to demonstrate that prowess in this year's IPL. Pathan observed, "Starc is at his best when he is swinging the ball in. When that looping swing starts to the right-hand batter, it can be lethal."

Adding to the commentary, Australian cricketer Steve Smith offered advice to his teammate, suggesting Starc utilise his ability to swing the ball back into right-handed batsmen, a move that could prove challenging for opponents.

Despite Starc's struggles, a stellar fifty by Venkatesh Iyer propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Iyer's impressive performance, supported by contributions from Sunil Narine and Phil Salt, secured the win for KKR, chasing down RCB's 183-run target set by Virat Kohli's unbeaten 83.

Also Read:

IPL 2024: RCB's title hopes dashed by England's former skipper Vaughan