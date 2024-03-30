IPL 2024: CSK Legend Dhoni's Picture Flexing His Biceps At 42 Goes Viral; Fans Go Berserk

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mahendra Singh Dhoni, affectionately known as MS Dhoni or Mahi, is a right-handed batsman and a wicketkeeper who has etched his name as one of cricket's most successful Indian captains. Making his international debut against Bangladesh in 2004, Dhoni's leadership and prowess behind the stumps earned him widespread acclaim. Despite retiring from international cricket in August 2020, Dhoni continues to grace the cricketing arena through his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

At 42 years old, Dhoni's continued presence in the IPL is a testament to his unwavering dedication to fitness and his enduring passion for the game. Representing the Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni is set to take the field against the Delhi Capitals at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 31st, 2024.

As anticipation builds for the clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings, let's delve into Dhoni's diet and workout regimen, which are instrumental in sustaining his peak performance on the cricket field.

Dhoni's training regime revolves around cricket-specific drills, focusing on honing his skills in wicketkeeping, batting, and fielding to maintain his status as one of the game's elite players. In addition to on-field practices, Dhoni prioritizes gym sessions.

Here are some of the other tweets:

