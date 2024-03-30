IPL 2024, LSG Vs PBKS: While Fans Boo Hardik, His Brother Krunal Cheered With 'Pandya, Pandya' Chants (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While fans may be trolling Hardik Pandya on the field, his brother Krunal is receiving a contrasting reception. Experience the electric atmosphere as LSG fans unite in support of Krunal Pandya, showering him with thunderous chants of 'Pandya, Pandya' after his outstanding performance against PBKS in IPL 2024. Immerse yourself in the passion and excitement captured in this captivating viral video.

The innings concludes with a commendable performance from the Lucknow Super Giants, who opted to bat first and posted a formidable total of 199 on the scoreboard. They displayed an impressive surge in the last five overs, adding 53 runs and concluding their innings on a high note. Despite the Punjab Kings managing to take eight wickets overall, their bowling was plagued by loose deliveries, setting them up for a challenging task ahead.

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul provided a solid start for the Lucknow Super Giants at the crease. While Rahul showcased promising form with a quickfire 15 off nine balls before his dismissal in the fourth over, Devdutt Padikkal's aggressive start yielded nine runs off six balls before his exit in the sixth over, leaving the Super Giants at 54/2 at the end of the powerplay.

de Kock continued to anchor the innings alongside Marcus Stoinis, forging a partnership for the third wicket until Stoinis fell for 19 runs in the ninth over. Skipper Nicholas Pooran entered the fray at number five, contributing to steady boundary accumulation alongside de Kock, preventing the Kings from gaining control.

Despite the Kings' efforts, they struggled to contain the scoring rate. de Kock reached a well-earned fifty off 34 balls, but Arshdeep Singh's crucial breakthrough dismissed him for 54 runs, breaking the 47-run partnership. Pooran, meanwhile, showcased aggressive play, amassing a quickfire 42 off 21 balls before falling victim to an unfortunate dismissal.

Enter Krunal Pandya, who ensured the Super Giants maintained momentum post-Pooran's departure. Pandya's explosive innings, comprising powerful strokes in the latter overs, propelled his side to a commanding total. His unbeaten 43 off just 22 balls powered the Super Giants to 199/8 by the end of their allotted 20 overs.

Among the bowlers, Sam Curran stood out for the Punjab Kings, impressively claiming three wickets while conceding only 28 runs in his four overs. Arshdeep Singh also made notable contributions with figures of 2/30 in three overs. Now, it's up to the Kings' batters to rise to the challenge and chase down the target. Stay tuned as the thrilling chase is set to unfold shortly.

