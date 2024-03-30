Chandrababu Naidu Vows To Drive Andhra Pradesh To ‘Golden Era’

(MENAFN- IANS) Tirupati, March 30 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday vowed to drive Andhra Pradesh towards the 'golden era'.

Addressing public meetings as part of his election campaign 'Prajagalam' at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district, the former Chief Minister said he would drive the state towards the 'golden era' from the 'stone era', adding that it is his responsibility to keep the administration on the right track.

"With my experience and sense of responsibility, I have garnered support and respect from the people for the past 45 years. I will drive the state from the stone era to the golden era. I will be the driver of the state and take the steering wheel into my hands. With my experience, I will navigate the state safely and swiftly towards development, bringing light into people's lives," the TDP chief said.

Earlier, addressing a meeting at Proddatur in Kadapa district, Chandrababu Naidu expressed his commitment to the free bus travel scheme for women promised by the TDP.

"Board RTC buses. Chandranna is the driver. I will take you wherever you want to go. I will take the responsibility of dropping you safely at your houses," he said.

In a bitter attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Moahan Reddy, Naidu called him a "destroyer, arrogant, and corrupt".

Claiming that the administration has derailed in the last five years of YSRCP rule, Naidu said he would bring it back on track and ensure rapid development of the state.

He also told the gathering that the TDP, Jana Sena, and the BJP have come together only in the interest of the people.

"There is Rs 12 lakh crore debt on Andhra Pradesh. Jagan Reddy doesn't know how to create and generate wealth and revenues,” he said.

Claiming that during TDP's rule, 19.5 per cent of the budget was spent on welfare schemes, the TDP chief said during YSRCP's rule, only 13.5 per cent was spent on welfare.

Maintaining that the state witnessed industrial development only during the TDP regime, Naidu made it clear that there is no question of sparing anyone who damaged the state.

"As the Chief Minister, I took stringent steps to check smuggling of red sanders, while Jagan Reddy has fielded a red sander smuggler as the Chittoor Assembly candidate," he said.

Terming Jagan Reddy as a traitor of Dalits, Naidu also claimed that at least 188 persons belonging to the Dalit community have been killed in various parts of the state in the past five years, while 11,000 Dalits have been subjected to various kinds of attacks.