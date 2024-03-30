BJP Fields Ex-Cop, Former Govt Doctor As LS Candidates In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday evening released its eighth list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including two candidates for West Bengal.

As per the list, the BJP has fielded Debasish Dhar, a former IPS officer who recently resigned from service to join politics, from Birbhum against actress-turned-politician and three-time Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy.

Neither the Left Front nor the Congress has announced their candidate from Birbhum yet.

In Jhargram, the BJP has nominated Pranat Tudu, a former government doctor attached to the Jhargram Medical College & Hospital, according to the list released on Saturday.

Tudu, who like Dhar had resigned from his government service, replaces sitting BJP MP Kumar Hembram in Jhargram where he will contest against Trinamool's Padma Shri awardee playwright and author Kherwal Soren, and Sonamani Murmu of the CPI(M).

With this, the BJP has named candidates for 40 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. The party is yet to name its nominees for the Asansol and Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituencies.