J&K: Security Forces Carry Out Flag Marches In Valley Ahead Of LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 30 (IANS) J&K Police and CAPFs on Saturday carried out flag marches across the Valley to instil confidence among the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Officials said that these flag marches were carried out in various districts of the Valley including Baramulla, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam and Sopore.

Officials said these flag marches are part of the area domination exercise led by senior officers.

“Flag marches are carried out to instil a sense of security and confidence among the voters in the Valley so that they participate in the Lok Sabha elections without fear,” officials said.

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in 3 constituencies of the Valley including Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20.