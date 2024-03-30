Centre Approves 3 Months Extension To Maharashtra Chief Secretary

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) The Centre has approved the extension to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer, an IAS officer 1988 batch, for three months from April 1 to June 30, 2024.
Kareer, who took over on December 31, was to retire on March 31.
The state government had sought a three-month extension for Kareer as the Chief Secretary in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
