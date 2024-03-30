Delhi Court Rejects PFI President's Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) A Delhi court has dismissed the regular bail plea submitted by Parwez Ahmed, President of the Popular Front of India (PFI) Delhi, who was arrested for his suspected involvement in money laundering through cash donations.

Additional Session Judge Chander Jit Singh of Patiala House Court cited the failure of the accused to meet the threshold requirement outlined in Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), thereby rejecting the bail application.

Moreover, the court has reserved its decision on bail petitions filed by Md. Ilias (General Secretary, PFI Delhi) and Abdul Muqeet (Office Secretary, PCI, Delhi) in the same case.

Despite Ahmed's claim of non-involvement in donation collection and bank account dealings, the court stressed the responsibilities outlined in the PFI's constitution for the State President, which include supervising organisational activities within the state jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the court dismissed arguments regarding the absence of a bank account specifically for the Delhi unit of PFI, highlighting the joint operation mandate for bank accounts at both central and state levels, as stipulated in the PFI constitution.

Advocates representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented compelling evidence, saying that Ahmed, in his capacity as President since 2018, played a pivotal role in the alleged criminal conspiracy, particularly in fund collection activities in Delhi.

The investigation unveiled discrepancies in fund sources, indicating a deliberate misrepresentation of contributions as well as the laundering of cash from dubious origins.

The ED reaffirmed earlier claims that the ongoing PMLA investigation into PFI, initiated in 2018, revealed deposits exceeding Rs 120 crore across PFI and related entities' accounts, with a significant portion consisting of cash deposits.

Ahmed's alleged withholding of crucial information and attempts to mislead investigators during statement recordings under Section 50 of the PMLA were also pointed out by the ED in court proceedings.