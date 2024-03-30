IPL 2024: Hosts LSG Win Toss, Elect To Bat First Against Punjab Kings

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kings in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

KL Rahul has been named in the playing XI and he could be opening as well. Mayank Yadav and Manimaran Siddarth will also be making their debuts for LSG. No changes for the Punjab Kings with Prabhsimran Singh as their probable impact substitute for Arshdeep Singh.

After the toss, LSG stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran said,“We'll bat first. Looks like a good track, runs on the board could be vital. KL is coming back from injury and we're looking to give him a break in such a long tournament, but he'll play as an impact player today. Everyone must take the opportunities and perform at their best.”

Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddarth

Haq, Amit Mishra, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Roussouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia

Subs: Ashton Turner, Naveen