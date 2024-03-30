LS Polls: Forces Conduct Flag Marches Across Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The security forces conducted flag marches across the Kashmir Valley on Saturday to instill a sense of security and confidence among the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, officials said.
The officials said the flag marches were conducted by the district police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across the valley.ADVERTISEMENT
The flag marches were conducted in view of the upcoming parliamentary elections, they said.
The officials said the flag marches are a part of area domination exercise to instill a sense of security and harmony in the society and to ensure free, fair and fearless elections.
The senior officers of the police and CAPFs, and jawans took part in the flag marches, they said. Read Also 3 Main Contenders Of Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat Crorepatis Papers Of 3 Covering Candidates In Udhampur Rejected
There are three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir - Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla.
While Anantnag-Rajouri goes to polls in the third phase on May 7, polling in Srinagar would be held in phase four on May 13 and Baramulla in phase five on May 20.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN30032024000215011059ID1108039134
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.