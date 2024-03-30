Video: Rise In Man-Animal Conflict In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Leopard Attacks In Budgam: Shoot-at-Sight Orders Issued Leopard Mauls 5-Year-Old To Death In Budgam
Within a span of 17 days, two young girls were killed and one young boy was injured in a chain of leopard attacks that have left the Khansahib area in a state of terror and agony.
The body of 7-year-old Toiba Mushtaq, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad, was found in adjacent bushes after she was taken from her home's lawn in the evening. Notably, in the previous seventeen days, a nine-year-old girl was attacked and killed, and a little boy was injured in another incident with a leopard in the nearby village of Samsan.
