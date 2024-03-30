Azerbaijan To Host Belarusian Culture Days

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarusian Culture Days will be held in Baku from April 1 to 3, Azernews reports.

On April 1 at 19:00, as part of the culture days, the openingceremony of Belarusian Cinema Days will be held at the NizamiCinema Center. The film "Лист ожидания" ("Waiting list") filmed bydirector A. Yefremov last year will be shown.

The culture week will be concluded on April 3 at 19:00 at theNizami Cinema Center with the screening of the documentary film"Страна спасённого великана" ("Country of the Saved Giant") (2023,directed by I. Byshnev).