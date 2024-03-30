               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Host Belarusian Culture Days


3/30/2024 10:08:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarusian Culture Days will be held in Baku from April 1 to 3, Azernews reports.

On April 1 at 19:00, as part of the culture days, the openingceremony of Belarusian Cinema Days will be held at the NizamiCinema Center. The film "Лист ожидания" ("Waiting list") filmed bydirector A. Yefremov last year will be shown.

The culture week will be concluded on April 3 at 19:00 at theNizami Cinema Center with the screening of the documentary film"Страна спасённого великана" ("Country of the Saved Giant") (2023,directed by I. Byshnev).

MENAFN30032024000195011045ID1108039128

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search