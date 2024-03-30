Azerbaijani, Russian Deputy Fms Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met Fridaywith his Russian counterpart Mikhail Galuzin as part of his visitto Moscow, Azernews reports.

The meeting revolved around the aspects of bilateral relations,current state and prospects of mutually beneficial cooperationbetween the two countries.

The pair also reviewed joint activities within regional andinternational platforms.

As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani Deputy FM also met withrepresentatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs incharge of international legal affairs and relations with LatinAmerican countries.