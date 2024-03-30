Ukrainian Forces Repel Seven Enemy Assaults In Orikhiv, Kherson Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the Orikhiv and Kherson directions. In the latter direction, Russian troops retreated to their starting positions with losses.

The Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attempted four assaults but were unsuccessful. On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, they attempted to storm three times but also failed," the report says.

Counter-battery fighting continues.

The southern defense forces continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

The Russian invaders in this operational zone do not stop aerial reconnaissance, put pressure with artillery shelling, carry out air strikes and use many kamikaze drones of various types.

As reported, there are no Russian warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.