BJP Moves ECI Accusing Trinamool Of Misusing Govt Property For Election Activities

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) The West Bengal unit of the BJP has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing the Trinamool Congress leadership in Murshidabad district of misusing state government properties for organisational activities of the party.

Forwarding a complaint to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Saturday, the BJP alleged that a guest house of the Malda Zilla Parishad was used by the Trinamool for conducting an internal party meeting on Thursday, which was a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In its complaint, the BJP also claimed that Trinamool's Malda district President Abdur Rahim Baxi had convened and chaired the meeting to finalise poll strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The two ruling party candidates from Malda district -- Prasun Banerjee from Maldaha North and Shahnawaz Ali Raihan from Maldaha South -- were also present at the meeting, the BJP claimed.

The BJP said that using a state government property for organisational activities by a political party after the declaration of election dates is a clear violation of the MCC.

While admitting that a meeting was held at the said guest house on Thursday, Abdur Rahim Baxi denied any violation of MCC, claiming that prior permission was taken from the competent authorities.

However, he declined to state from which 'competent authority' the permission was taken.