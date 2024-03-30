Israel Army Destroys Municipal Buildings In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 30 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army Saturday bombed the municipal headquarters of Bureij and Zwaideh in Central Gaza, which were completely destroyed and put out of service, local municipalities said in a statement.They said the Israeli army was deliberately targeting municipalities' administrative headquarters and other facilities, such as water wells, emergency stores, and the water and sewage network in order to disrupt their work and fail to deliver services, particularly for displaced people living in temporary accommodation centers.