Israeli Soldiers Kill 13-Year-Old, Wound 2 In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, March 30 (Petra) -- Israeli troops Saturday shot and killed a 13-year-old Palestinian boy and wounded two other youths when they stormed into the town of Qabatya near Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank, according to local medical sources.
Director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin Fawaz Hammad said Motassem Abu A'abed was struck by live rounds and two other young men were injured by army fire, one seriously.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that the occupation forces wounded two young men, arrested a man and his son as they raided and ransacked homes in Qabatya.
