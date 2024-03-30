               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Umerov, Austin Discuss Need To Strengthen Ukraine's Air Defense Capabilities


3/30/2024 9:08:59 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have discussed the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense .

In a phone call, Umerov provided his counterpart with detailed information about recent Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and emphasized the importance of providing more air defense systems and missiles for them.

The minister also thanked Austin for his continued support.

As Ukrinform reported, Rustem Umerov called for additional air defense systems in his speech at an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

