Borrell On Russian Attacks: EU's Resolve To Defend Ukraine Will Only Become Stronger

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU's determination to defend Ukraine will only grow stronger amid Russia's attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this in a post on social network X, according to Ukrinform.

“Two years after Bucha was liberated, Russia is repeating massive attacks against civilians and Ukraine's energy infrastructure to undermine the economy and the resilience of the Ukrainian people. The EU's resolve to defend Ukraine will only become stronger,” the European politician said.

As reported, on the night of March 29, the Russians launched another large-scale attack on energy facilities in Ukraine. In particular, three thermal power plants belonging to DTEK Group were damaged.

The previous massive strike took place on March 22, with thermal power plants, Dnipro hydroelectric power plants and high-voltage substations being affected.