Universal Postal Union Issues Special Postage Stamp Dedicated To Academician Zarifa Aliyeva

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In March 2024, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) launched thecampaign "#WomenHistoryMonth" and "Shestamps", becoming the firstcampaign featuring philatelic products dedicated to famous andprominent women from around the world, Azernews reports.
The next issue of UPU is dedicated to the 95th anniversary ofZarifa Aliyeva, an outstanding scientist of Azerbaijan, Honoredscientist, doctor of medical sciences, professor, full member ofthe Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences.
The official website of the UPU posted detailed informationhighlighting professional activity of the outstandingophthalmologist, Zarifa Aliyeva, who has made significantcontributions to the development of ophthalmology inAzerbaijan.
MENAFN30032024000195011045ID1108039082
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.