Guyana's President Deflates BBC Journalist Regarding West's Hypocrisy Towards Climate Issue

(MENAFN- AzerNews) While discussing Guyana's recently found offshore oilfieldsGuyana's President Irfaan Ali had an argument with BBC's StephenSackur over climate change.

The President has gone viral after calling out the WesternHypocrisy of the developed world during an interview. Irfaan Alidid not approve when journalist questioned him regarding Guyana'splans to drill oil.

"It is expected that there will be 150 billion dollars worth ofoil and gas extracted off your coast. That means, according to manyexperts, more than two billion tons of carbon emissions will comefrom your seabed from those reserves and be released into theatmosphere" Sackur said.

"Did you know that Guyana has a forest that is the size ofEngland and Scotland combined, a forest that stores 19.5 gigatonsof carbon, that we have kept alive?" the president stopped thejournalist and asked.

Sackur tried to counter by asking if protecting Guyana's forestsgave him the right to release carbon in the atmosphere.

Making a strong statement on alleged Western Hypocrisy, theGuyana President said that those who had destroyed the environmentare now questioning his country.

"We have kept this forest alive that you enjoy, that the worldenjoys, that you don't pay us for, that you don't value. We havethe lowest deforestation rate in the world! Even with the greatestexploration of oil and gas we will still be net zero" the presidentstressed.

Many developing countries have raised this issue, calling on theWest to drastically reduce its Carbon footprint.

Earlier in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged that nationsshould completely reduce their carbon footprint before 2050 andcalled on the world to deliver a concrete outcome on finance tohelp developing and poor nations combat climate change.

Addressing a session on Transforming Climate Finance at COP28,Modi said India expects concrete and real progress on the NewCollective Quantified Goal (NCQG), a fresh post-2025 global climatefinance goal.

"Developed countries should completely reduce their carbonfootprint well before 2050," he had said.

It is clear that argument between the BBC journalist and theGuyanese President is the another example of debates surroundingthe issue of carbon imperialism.

Stephen Sackur's accusations shows how Western organizations tryto put pressure on Eastern countries for all the problems in theWorld.

