Fatal Rainfall: 5 Dead, 8 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Accidents

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Five individuals lost their lives, and eight sustained injuries in various accidents triggered by rain across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a report detailing the casualties and property damage incurred due to the rainfall and hailstorms.

According to the initial assessment, the fatalities included four children and one woman, while among the injured were five children, two women, and one man. Additionally, four houses suffered partial damage as walls and roofs collapsed in different districts, impacting lives and causing financial losses in Peshawar, Nowshera, Bajaur, and Shangla districts.

The Director-General of Rescue 1122 stated that all control rooms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are fully operational, with services accessible by dialing the toll-free number 1122.

Also Read: Unveiling the Silent Struggle: Yusra Bibi's Battle with Postpartum Depression

Expressing condolences, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur lamented the loss of life and property in the province due to the recent spate of accidents caused by rains. He extended prayers for the departed souls and urged patience for the grieving families.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced financial aid for the affected families and instructed the relief department and relevant district administrations to expedite the disbursement of assistance. He emphasized the importance of immediate relief provision and prompt medical care for the injured.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecasted the likelihood of more rain in the province over the next 24 hours, with the rainy spell expected to persist until March 31st.