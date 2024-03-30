UNIFIL Calls For Protecting UN Personnel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 30 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) underlined the need to ensure the safety of the UN employees.

In a statement on Saturday, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said that three military observers and one Lebanese language assistant on a foot patrol along the Blue Line were injured when an explosion occurred near their location.

They have now been evacuated for medical treatment. The United Nations Truce Supervision Organization UNTSO observers support UNIFIL in implementing our mandate, Tenenti added.

The spokesperson said that the UN is investigating the origin of the explosion, noting that safety and security of UN personnel must be guaranteed. All actors have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to ensure protection to non-combatants, including peacekeepers, journalists, medical personnel and civilians.

The UN official repeated the call for all actors to cease the current heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt. (pickup previous)

