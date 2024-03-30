Crypto Lists Broadens Evaluation Scope: Now Reviews 450 Bitcoin Casinos

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Highly regarded crypto review platform CryptoLists reached a landmark today with 450 in-depth reviews of leading bitcoin casino sites.







London, UK, 30th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Crypto Lists has passed a milestone that signifies its commitment to delivering best-in-class insights to its readership is unfaltering. The team at Crypto Lists has been steadfast in its focus since the turn of the year, particularly on upcoming and new Bitcoin casino reviews for brands launched in 2024 or within the last 12 months. This initiative ensures that the company remains at the forefront of the iGaming industry, particularly as the value of cryptocurrencies increases and volatility seems to rise. Consequently, numerous casinos are expanding their offerings to maintain competitiveness within the market as institutional capital flows into the wider crypto space.

Fertile ground for growth

Despite anticipating the achievement of significant milestones, the pace at which the company reached its 450th review was unexpected. This rapid progress occurred alongside dedicated attention to other sectors within the burgeoning Web3 sector.

Tom White, the Head of Content at Crypto Lists, expressed his sentiments on this achievement:“It's always a really good feeling to hit a milestone that takes us closer to our goals. We're really passionate not just about Bitcoin casinos but about the whole Web3 space in general and can't wait to see where 2024 takes us after the bitcoin halving. Exciting times!”

Emphasizing continuous improvement

The objective of Crypto Lists extends beyond merely expanding its database of casino reviews. The aim is to enhance the overall quality of their reader offering in regards to depth of review. This entails a commitment to continuously improve the reviews by providing unique insights, news, added value, and more practical evaluations. The organization strives to distinguish itself from other review sites that may focus on surface-level analysis without engaging in actual user experiences.

Markus Jalmerot, Co-founder of Crypto Lists, articulates this approach:“Something our readers want is legitimate insights that you can't get unless you play for real. How does it feel to sign up for the Bitcoin casino and how long does it take? He continues: Are crypto deposits easy to do with multiple different blockchains and how long is the withdrawal process? The list goes on. Answering these questions is what we try to do for every reader who arrives on our site.”

About Crypto Lists Ltd

CryptoLists is a leading review platform that covers crypto projects, casinos accepting deposits with cryptocurrencies, and important industry events in this space. Established at the end of 2021, Crypto Lists is committed to providing comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date information, empowering readers to make smarter decisions in the fast-paced worlds of Web3 and iGaming.