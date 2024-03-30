World Happiness Day Open House At The Church Of Scientology Helps Youth Learn How To Achieve Happiness

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tennessee, Nashville, 30th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Church of Scientology, in collaboration with The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, recently hosted a vibrant World Happiness Day Open House. This uplifting event, aimed at fostering joy and well-being, welcomed more than 50 enthusiastic young attendees eager to explore the keys to a happier life.

Julie Brinker, Director of Community Affairs for the Church, led an energetic discussion with the young participants to help them understand and define the essence of happiness and how to achieve this in their lives.

Central to the discussions were the principles outlined in“The Way to Happiness,” a non-religious moral code that provides practical guidelines for leading a happier, more fulfilling life. Brinker, drawing from her own experiences and expertise as a mother of three, adeptly elucidated these principles to the eager audience.

One of the highlights of the event was the screening of The Way to Happiness Public Service Announcements (PSAs). These short films exemplified real-life scenarios and demonstrated actionable steps towards achieving happiness. Among the PSAs shown were those focused on the importance of honoring and helping parents, setting a good example for others, and taking care of yourself. Brinker also showed attendees the PSAs for Be Industrious and Be Competent, taking care to define these terms so her young audience understood.

“The Way to Happiness is not just a philosophy; it's a roadmap to living a life filled with joy and purpose,” remarked Julie Brinker.“By embracing these principles, individuals of all ages can cultivate a happier and more harmonious existence.”

The event concluded with an atmosphere of positivity and inspiration, leaving attendees empowered with newfound insights and a renewed commitment to spreading happiness within their communities.

For more information about The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee visit twthtn.

About The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee:

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting positive values and fostering a culture of kindness, integrity, and respect within communities. Through educational initiatives, community outreach programs, and collaborative efforts, the association strives to empower individuals to lead happier and more fulfilling lives.