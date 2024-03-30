PM Modi, CM Extends Greetings On Rajasthan Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday wished the people of Rajasthan on the Foundation Day.

PM Modi in his tweet said”“My best wishes to all the family members of the state on Rajasthan Day. People here, with amazing energy and enthusiasm, are busy writing a new saga of the pride of the state. I believe that Rajasthan's role is going to be very important in building a developed and self-reliant India."

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also extended his best wishes, saying:“In accordance with Honorable PM Narendra Modiji's concept of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', the state BJP government is continuously working at every level to build 'Aapno Agrani Rajasthan'.”

“On this special day, I pray to Shri Giriraj Ji Maharaj that our state, full of spirituality, culture and glorious history, continues to establish new paradigms of progress, paving the way for prosperity and happiness in the lives of all the people of the state. 'Jai Rajasthan, Jai Bharat',” the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, the New Year Celebration Committee wrote a letter to the Chief Minister demanding that Rajasthan Day be celebrated on New Year (Chaitra Shukla Pratipada) instead of March 30.

United Rajasthan was inaugurated by the then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on March 30, 1949, at 10:40 am in Rohini Nakshatra Indrayoga on Chaitra Shukla Ekma Pratipada Samvat.

Sardar Patel, in his speech while inaugurating the United Rajasthan, had said: "Today is the new beginning of the new year in Rajputana. Today, on this auspicious day, we have to seek God's blessings. I hope that all of you will join me in this prayer and pledge to serve Rajasthan. Jai Hind!."

Spokesman, New Year Celebration Committee, Mahendra Singhal, said that keeping this in mind, the New Year Celebration Committee requested the Chief Minister that Rajasthan Day should be celebrated on New Year instead of 30th March so that the celebration of Rajasthan Day can become a celebration of the common people instead of being a government affair.