Kareena Says Her 'Jab We Met' Character Geet Inspired People Because Of Her Confidence

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her theatrical film 'Crew', has shared that her iconic character of Geet from the cult-classic film 'Jab We Met' inspired a lot of people owing to her confidence.

The actress recently appeared on the 'Beer Biceps' podcast and said,“Geet has inspired people because she is lovable but also has a certain level of confidence.

She thought, 'I'll run away, I'll get married to that guy', that's the level of confidence. And I guess that is in me as well.”

She further mentioned that Geet thought from her heart, and in current times people have started thinking through their minds more and have cut down on thinking through the heart.

She also spoke about the impact of 'Jab We Met' and shared how she still receives messages appreciating her work and the film to this day.

Talking about the impact of the film, which was re-released recently, Kareena said:“People have recited the whole film like a book. They were saying the dialogues one after the other not just mine but also of Shahid's and other characters as well. Very few films in a person's career have that impact.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, her recent release 'Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.