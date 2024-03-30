Dengue Alert: Rio State Maintains High-Level Warning

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Despite the city of Rio de Janeiro declaring an end to its dengue outbreak, the State Health Department (SES-RJ) has decided to keep the epidemic status for the entire state.



The decision stems from ongoing high case counts and incidence rates observed by SES-RJ's Health Intelligence Center, surpassing a thousand instances per 100,000 people in numerous areas.



Rio state faces a critical situation , categorized as level 3 on the Public Health Emergency scale.



This designation indicates a surge in cases, with numbers reaching tenfold the expected limit for the season.



Even as some parts witness a decline in new cases, suggesting a downward trend, the overall situation remains serious.







As of March 28, the state recorded over 171,000 dengue cases, including 71 fatalities, with more under investigation.



State Health Secretary Claudia Mello highlighted that the dengue contingency strategy and evaluation metrics still signal an ongoing epidemic.



She underscored the necessity for community awareness and action, particularly in eradicating mosquito breeding grounds and recognizing potential dengue symptoms.



Dengue's nature as a feverish, sudden, and evolving illness underscores the need for medical supervision to avert severe outcomes, including death.



This situation highlights the broader significance of collective vigilance and response to dengue, emphasizing public health's role in disease control and prevention.

