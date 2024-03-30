Vietnam Visa For Croatian, Danish, Cypriot, Czech, Cuba Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VIETNAM VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

With the exception of citizens who are allowed entry without a visa, most individuals from other countries are required to get a visa in order to travel to Vietnam. Before departing, make sure to verify if your name is on the list of individuals permitted to enter Vietnam without a visa or if you require one. Citizens of Croatia have the option to request an electronic visa for Vietnam. Citizens of Croatia, along with residents from 80 other nations, qualify for electronic visas to enter Vietnam. Citizens of Croatia can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for different reasons such as tourism, business, work, and studying. Residents of Croatia are able to request a visa for Vietnam through an online application process that takes only ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Provide a frequently accessed email address to submit their online visa request.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa. Have their travel itinerary ready.

VIETNAM VISA FOR CUBAN CITIZENS

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CUBAN CITIZENS



VIETNAM VISA FOR CYPRIOT CITIZENS

Citizens of Cyprus are eligible for an e-visa for travel to Vietnam. Individuals with Cypriot citizenship are eligible to request a single-entry E-visa valid for one month for various reasons such as tourism, business, work, and studying. Request a Vietnam e-visa for the purpose of traveling to Vietnam for a maximum of 30 days in one visit. Cypriots, along with citizens of 80 other countries, can travel to Vietnam with the use of an electronic visa. Vietnam Immigration Department issues Evisas, also called visas on arrival in Vietnam. There are two sorts of evisas available: tourist evisas and business evisas. For visa applicants who desire to visit Vietnam, Vietnam evisa designs are simple, easy, and quick. The Vietnam tourist evisa is designed for people who want to travel to Vietnam to visit friends and family. The Vietnam Business evisa is designed for visitors who are coming to work, travel, or do business in Vietnam. Both evisas are available for one, three, and six months, with single or multiple entries. The online application form for the Vietnam Visa for Cypriots takes roughly ten minutes to complete.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CYPRIOT CITIZENS



VIETNAM VISA FOR CZECH CITIZENS

The Czech Republic is part of the Schengen area, which is made up of 26 countries and allows for free movement across Europe with no border control. Still, getting a visa is just one of several things Czech citizens need to take care of prior to their trip to Vietnam. Citizens of the Czech Republic are eligible to request a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic visa). Citizens from the Czech Republic, along with individuals from 80 other nations, are eligible to acquire a Vietnam e-visa. Czech passport holders can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of objectives including tourist, business, working, and studying. Apply for a Vietnam e-visa to stay in Vietnam for a maximum of 30 days in a single entry. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the online application form for the Vietnam Visa for Czech citizens.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CZECH CITIZENS



VIETNAM VISA FOR DANISH CITIZENS

Danes now have the option to electronically apply for a visa to visit Vietnam. Danish nationals are able to travel to Vietnam using an electronic visa, which is also recognized in more than 80 additional nations. Danish citizens have the option to request a single-entry E-visa valid for one month for various purposes such as tourism, business, employment, and studying. The online application for a Vietnam visa for a Danish citizen takes about 10 minutes to complete.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR DANISH CITIZENS



