Cambodia Visa For Bangladeshi, Albania, Argentina, Belgium, Brazilian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR BANGLADESHI CITIZENS

In 2006, the Cambodia e-visa system, also known as electronic visa, was introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Cambodia. The e-Visa for Cambodia is an electronic authorization for travel that is available to citizens of more than 200 countries, including Bangladesh. Citizens of Bangladesh can visit Cambodia for tourism, leisure, or short-term business by obtaining an e-visa. The only type of Cambodia e-visa that foreigners, including Bangladeshis, can obtain allows for a 30-day stay in Cambodia upon entering for one time only. A Cambodia eVisa for Bangladesh citizens is valid for three months from the date of issue and allows only one entry into the country, so keep this in mind when planning your trip. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR BELGIAN CITIZENS

The e-visa system of Cambodia was initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2006. The e-Visa for Cambodia is an electronic travel permit available to citizens from more than 200 countries, including Belgium. Citizens of Belgium can acquire an electronic visa for tourism, leisure, or short-term business reasons in Cambodia. Belgian citizens can use the Cambodia e-visa to visit the country for up to 30 days, with a validity period of three months from the issuance date and a single entry allowed. Plan your trip accordingly with this information in mind. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR BRAZILIAN CITIZENS

The electronic visa system, also known as the Cambodia e-visa, was launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2006. Citizens from over 200 countries, including Brazil, can get the Cambodia e-Visa through online application. Brazilian citizens can visit Cambodia for tourism, leisure, or short-term business with an e-visa. The electronic visa allows Brazilians to visit Cambodia for up to 30 days. A Cambodia eVisa issued to citizens of Brazil remains valid for three months starting from the issuance date and permits a single entry into the country, which Brazilian visitors should consider while preparing for their journey. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR ALBANIAN CITIZENS

In 2006, the Cambodia e-visa program was initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia. The Cambodia e-Visa is an electronic permission to travel for people from more than 200 countries, which includes Albania. Albanian nationals have the option to obtain an e-visa to travel to Cambodia for purposes of tourism, leisure, or short-term business. Cambodian electronic visas are tourist visas valid for a single entry. Albanian tourists have the option to remain in the nation for a maximum of 30 days. The e-Visa for Cambodia remains valid for a period of three months, commencing from the approval date. Albanian travelers must request a new e-Visa if they do not enter Cambodia within three months. The visa application process takes approximately 15 minutes and can be completed from the comfort of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR ARGENTINE CITIZENS

Since 2006, Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has been implementing an electronic Visa system, which enables foreign nationals to enter the country through an online application process. The Cambodia e-Visa is an electronic travel permit that can be used by citizens from over 200 countries, which includes Argentina. Argentine citizens applying for the Cambodia e-visa can enjoy a 30-day stay in the country for tourism and leisure, with a single entry permitted. The e-Visa for Cambodia remains effective for a period of three months starting from the approval date. It is recommended that Argentine citizens use the e-Visa system, which is the most convenient way to obtain a Cambodia e-visa. The visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be completed from the comfort of one's office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.